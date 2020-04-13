Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: More than 16,000 people have died from coronavirus in the U.S. Watch your daily coronavirus update live now.

Hampton Roads colleges receive $46 million in emergency COVID-19 funding

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WAVY Archive: 1981 Old Dominion University

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Colleges and universities in Hampton Roads will receive more than $46 million collectively in federal coronavirus emergency funds, officials say.

Congressman Bobby Scott announced that colleges and universities in the 3rd Congressional District will receive more than $46 million combined in COVID-19 relief through the CARES Act. At least half of the money will be given as grants to displaced students for food, housing, and other essential needs. Students can apply for COVID-19 relief grants through their institutions, according to a news release.

Colleges and universities receiving CARES Act funding include:

  • Christopher Newport University: $2,893,936
  • Eastern Virginia Medical School: $329,653
  • Hampton University: $4,264,342
  • Norfolk State University: $6,901,715
  • Old Dominion University: $15,548,901
  • Paul D. Camp Community College: $512,617
  • Thomas Nelson Community College: $3,853,969
  • Tidewater Community College: $11,999,956 

The CARES Act will provide $14 billion in COVID-19 emergency funds to colleges and universities across the United States during coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Department of Higher Education announced last week that the first $6 billion would be used primarily to help students who were displaced when colleges and universities across the country shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in March.

RELATED: VA & NC universities adapt to online learning as coronavirus spreads

An additional $1 billion will be distributed to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, and other institutions that serve minorities through the CARES Act. That money will be distributed at a later date, the news release states.

“I am pleased that Congress has taken meaningful steps to support the students and institutions of Virginia’s Third Congressional District,” Scott said. “The COVID-19 public health emergency is putting an enormous strain on our higher education system. In pass the CARES Act, Congress issued a down payment on the immediate and substantial relief that displaced students and cash-strapped institutions need to cope with this crisis. This funding will help struggling students cover the cost of food, housing, and other basic essentials, and give institutions of higher education a lifeline as they suffer heavy financial losses.”

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories