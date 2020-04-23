Hampton Roads and North Carolina foodbanks still need your help

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 01: Canned tomatoes line the shelves of a pantry at the SF-Marin Food Bank on May 1, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Food banks are bracing for higher food costs and an increased demand for food from the needy as food prices are skyrocketing due to a reduction in food […]

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Social distancing does not have to mean complete social disconnection and now more than ever, foodbanks need help from the community.

The request for help is for both volunteers and donations during the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteering, donation collection, and donation distribution are done safely while following all CDC social distancing guidelines.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank | hrfoodbank.org

Located in Hampton, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank serves families in the cities and counties of Newport News, Hampton, York, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County, Gloucester, Mathews, and Surry.

Those interested in volunteering can find more information online. Those interested in donating can find more information on the donation resources page.

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore | foodbankonline.org

Located in Norfolk with an Eastern Shore branch office in Tasley, the foodbank currently serves a 4,745-square-mile service area. The serving radius includes the cities of Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Franklin, and Virginia Beach as well as the counties of Southampton, Northampton, Sussex, Isle of Wight and Accomack.

Those interested in volunteering can find more information online. Those interested in donating can find more information on the donation resources page.

Food Bank of the Albemarle | afoodbank.org

Located in Elizabeth City, the food bank serves 15 NENC counties including Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Martin, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington Counties.

Those interested in volunteering can find more information online. Those interested in donating can find more information on the donation resources page.

