Hampton Roads 11-year-old creates superhero to defeat ‘The COVID Monster’ in new book

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An 11-year-old girl whose family was hit hard by COVID-19 wrote a book to help deal with it.

And Cameren White created a superhero to help destroy the disease.

“Coconut Saves the Day, The Covid Monster” begins with a nightmare and ends with a prayer.

“She wakes up one day to her grandma and moms screaming: ‘There’s a new pandemic!'”

“She rushes downstairs and asks ‘What’s going on?’ She hears the news reporter say there’s

been a new pandemic called COVID-19.”

Cameren’s mother, Tiara White, says at least a dozen family members have contracted the disease.

“I wanted to write a book to give people hope,” Cameren says.

Hope through coconuts? Well, you’ll have to read the book to find out more.

The favored fruit may also be the source of energy for this 6th grader at The Academy of International

Studies at Rosemont Middle School in Norfolk. Cameren is a cheerleader and is in the band and

ministry at her church.

“Cameren White is what we would call a ‘Rainbow Baby.'” Tiara says the term refers to a child, born

after the mother has lost other pregnancies due to miscarriage.

“We’re just grateful to have her,” Tiara says.

And Cameren is grateful to have her grandfather. When asked if she knew of anyone suffering

with COVID-19, Arthur Yates McCoy was the first person she thought of.

“He got COVID but he’s getting better,” Cameren said at the time of WAVY’s interview. She had planned to read the story, from her freshly printed book, to him in hopes of cheering him up.

Sadly, Mr. McCoy passed away on Tuesday.

Cameren’s book,”Coconut Saves the Day: The COVID Monster” will officially be released this weekend.

And she’ll have her first book signing on Sunday, September 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at Cascade Club House, 2133 Amberbrooke Way in Virginia Beach. For more information, call Tiara White at 757-842-2207.