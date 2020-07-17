Hampton provides free masks and sanitizer to residents in need

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton is working to make sure its residents are staying safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Friday, city employees and volunteers passed out hundreds, if not thousands, of face masks and hand sanitizer bottles.

The city is participating in the Virginia Health Equity Project, which is a partnership between the city, the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Emergency Management to provide 2,000 pieces of PPE to vulnerable residents.

“The ultimate goal is to make sure our community is staying safe during this time,” said Korey Page, who was the city’s site coordinator at the YH Thomas Community Center.

The event saw a huge turnout, with many cars lined up to drive through the city’s makeshift site before opening at 10 a.m.

“It’s always a nice feeling when you have a nice turnout, whether you were expecting it or not,” Page said.

Bags, which included two face masks and two bottles of sanitizer, also included information about COVID-19.

Page says it’s important that people take the virus seriously.

“The quicker we can come together and do this, we can try to get back to our normal lives,” he said.

Residents 10 On Your Side spoke with say they were grateful the city was providing personal protective equipment.

“We came to get some supplies that we can’t find in the stores,” said Carinthia Singleton.

Edward White says he found out about the event after reading about it in the paper and decided to stop by.

He’s also thankful that state and local leadership are stepping up in response to the virus.

“If we’re not going to have it from the national level, we’re going to have to have it from the state and local so at least the people can realize they’re getting support from somewhere. We’re just not out here all alone fighting the battle,” he said.

Page says the city will host another event on Monday, July 20 at YH Thomas and West Hampton Community Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COVID testing will also be available next Friday.

