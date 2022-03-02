Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts hosting free, weekly COVID-19 testing clinics

Charles Hoppmann is swabbed for a COVID-19 test as his family of four departs for a vacation in Milan, Italy, at a testing center operated by Nomi Health inside Miami International Airport, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Miami. Nomi nurses said that both demand for tests and positivity rates at their testing center have risen significantly since Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts will be holding free weekly COVID-19 testing clinics.

Beginning Friday, March 4, local health officials will be holding the free testing clinics at:



Peninsula Health District (416 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601)

Hampton Health District (3130 Victoria Blvd, Hampton, VA 23661).

The clinics will be held every Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. Health officials say walk-ins will be accepted only if there is an existing slot available.



Walk-ins will be turned away or experience an extended wait time if there is no appointment.



Officials say the testing clinics are in response to increased testing demand combined with limited number of testing options in the community.



Testing is available from age 5 and up while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, call 757-594-8482.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.





