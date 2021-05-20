Hampton City Schools to host vaccine clinics, provide transportation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools announced on Thursday that they will be hosting vaccine clinics for students at four area schools.
These clinics will be held on May 25, however, the times vary per location. In order to participate, students must submit a signed vaccine consent form to their school nurse no later than May 24.
Elementary and middle school students, attending classes in-person, will be transported from their home school to the location of their vaccination clinic. In-person high school students, as well as those on campus for the SOL, will also be provided transportation from their home school to the location of their vaccination clinic.
Students who are learning remotely can attend the clinic at any of the schools offering the vaccine. The parent/guardian must then stay with the student the entire time they are getting vaccinated.
The schools will release information on a second dose clinic at a later time.
Hampton City Schools will offer the vaccines at the following locations:
- Andrews Prek-8 School (3120 Victoria Blvd.) will vaccinate students who attend:
- Aberdeen Elementary School
- Andrews PreK-8 School
- Armstrong School for the Arts
- Bassette Elementary School
- Hampton High School
- Lindsay Middle School
- Jones Magnet Middle School (1819 Nickerson Blvd.) will vaccinate students who attend:
- Asbury Elementary School
- Barron Elementary School
- Booker Elementary School
- Cary Elementary School
- Jones Magnet Middle School
- Kecoughtan High School
- Langley Elementary School
- Phillips Elementary School
- Syms Middle School
- Phenix PreK-8 School (1061 Big Bethel Rd.) will vaccinate students who attend:
- Bethel High School
- Eaton Middle School
- Forrest Elementary School
- Kraft Elementary School
- Phenix PreK-8 School
- Tarrant Middle School
- Tucker-Capps Elementary School
- Spratley Gifted Center (339 Woodland Rd.) will vaccinate students who attend:
- Bryan Elementary School
- Burbank Elementary School
- Cooper Elementary School
- Machen Elementary School
- Phoebus High School
- Smith Elementary School
- Spratley Gifted Center
- Tyler Elementary School