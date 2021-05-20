Hampton City Schools to host vaccine clinics, provide transportation

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools announced on Thursday that they will be hosting vaccine clinics for students at four area schools.

These clinics will be held on May 25, however, the times vary per location. In order to participate, students must submit a signed vaccine consent form to their school nurse no later than May 24.

Elementary and middle school students, attending classes in-person, will be transported from their home school to the location of their vaccination clinic. In-person high school students, as well as those on campus for the SOL, will also be provided transportation from their home school to the location of their vaccination clinic.

Students who are learning remotely can attend the clinic at any of the schools offering the vaccine. The parent/guardian must then stay with the student the entire time they are getting vaccinated.

The schools will release information on a second dose clinic at a later time.

Hampton City Schools will offer the vaccines at the following locations:

Andrews Prek-8 School (3120 Victoria Blvd.) will vaccinate students who attend: Aberdeen Elementary School Andrews PreK-8 School Armstrong School for the Arts Bassette Elementary School Hampton High School Lindsay Middle School



Jones Magnet Middle School (1819 Nickerson Blvd.) will vaccinate students who attend: Asbury Elementary School Barron Elementary School Booker Elementary School Cary Elementary School Jones Magnet Middle School Kecoughtan High School Langley Elementary School Phillips Elementary School Syms Middle School



Phenix PreK-8 School (1061 Big Bethel Rd.) will vaccinate students who attend: Bethel High School Eaton Middle School Forrest Elementary School Kraft Elementary School Phenix PreK-8 School Tarrant Middle School Tucker-Capps Elementary School

