WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVY) — The National Restaurant Association Education has partnered with celebrity chef Guy Fieri to launch a relief fund for laid off restaurant workers across the country.
The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund was created to help restaurant industry employees who are experiencing hardships in the wake of the virus outbreak.
Starting April 2, restaurant workers can apply for a one time, first-come first-served grant of $500 disbursed directly to each applicant.
100% of the fund’s proceeds will go to the fund for struggling restaurant workers. Availability of awards will be based on available funds and will be limited to one per individual.
From front of the house, the back, even delivery, the majority of the restaurant industry has taken a big hit from the recent virus outbreak.
In Hampton Roads, thousands of Facebook users have joined a local page dedicated to helping restaurants and breweries during the coronavirus pandemic.
Local eateries have resulted to using deliveries and take out to keep business afloat amid the coronavirus concerns.
To apply for the grant, CLICK HERE.
To donate to the fund, CLICK HERE.
Latest Posts
- Guy Fieri, National Restaurant Association launch relief fund for laid off restaurant workers
- Some lawmakers call for release of low-risk inmates to protect them from COVID-19
- VADOC: Norfolk probation and parole office employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Family speaks out about 65-year-old Southampton man who died from coronavirus
- 3D printing company makes protective visors for healthcare workers