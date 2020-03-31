Guy Fieri, National Restaurant Association launch relief fund for laid off restaurant workers

The dining section is closed off at East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Providence, R.I. President Donald Trump wants the country open for business by mid-April, but some experts warn it’s not as easy as flipping a switch: Economies run on confidence, and that is likely to be in short supply for as long as coronavirus cases in the United States are still rising. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVY) — The National Restaurant Association Education has partnered with celebrity chef Guy Fieri to launch a relief fund for laid off restaurant workers across the country.

The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund was created to help restaurant industry employees who are experiencing hardships in the wake of the virus outbreak.

Starting April 2, restaurant workers can apply for a one time, first-come first-served grant of $500 disbursed directly to each applicant.

100% of the fund’s proceeds will go to the fund for struggling restaurant workers. Availability of awards will be based on available funds and will be limited to one per individual.

From front of the house, the back, even delivery, the majority of the restaurant industry has taken a big hit from the recent virus outbreak.

In Hampton Roads, thousands of Facebook users have joined a local page dedicated to helping restaurants and breweries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local eateries have resulted to using deliveries and take out to keep business afloat amid the coronavirus concerns.

To apply for the grant, CLICK HERE.

To donate to the fund, CLICK HERE.

Latest Posts