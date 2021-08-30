Guests will have to be fully vaccinated or show negative COVID test for AJR show at Portsmouth’s Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

After more than $4.4 million worth of repairs, the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion will reopen to guests (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The band AJR will require concert guests to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test for their September show at Portsmouth’s Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.

The “Bang!” and “Weak” singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 19. The negative COVID-19 test result will have to come within 72 hours of the event.

AJR will also require masks at all times, except while eating or drinking. The venue typically doesn’t require masks for fully vaccinated guests.

The 6,500 seat pavilion is leaving the decision for vaccinations and testing up to the performers. So far AJR’s the only act coming to Portsmouth to make the requirement.

However other promoters for local venues such as the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater and the Norva do have vaccine/testing requirements. Live Nation, which owns the amphitheater, said it would require proof of vaccination or a negative test for concertgoers beginning Oct. 4. Norva owner AEG Presents is requiring all guests to be fully vaccinated for shows come Oct 1. In the meantime, guests can either show they’re fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative test within 72 hours.

The Portsmouth pavilion has several other acts coming up on the schedule, including Earth, Wind & Fire on Sept. 24.