Growing demand for coronavirus testing among increase in cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, and here in Hampton Roads, the demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing too.

Some people are waiting hours at testing sites to get swabbed.

Kieon Williams thought getting a COVID-19 test would be a quick in-and-out process but four hours later, he said it was worth the wait.

“I’m not mad at all about, you know what I’m saying. I just don’t want to get sick,” Williams said.

Williams and his coworker, Courtney Cole, work in the shipyard industry. At the request of their employer, they went to get tested for coronavirus.

After being turned away at another testing site that was booked, they ended up at Velocity Urgent Care at Ward’s Corner Monday afternoon.

“The test was less painful than I expected,” Cole said.

Velocity tells 10 On Your Side the mid-summer spike in demand for testing is a national and regional phenomenon.

The company is seeing about 1,000 patients a day in Hampton Roads, and they’ve performed more than 35,000 coronavirus tests since March.

The company said staff is working tirelessly to meet the unprecedented demand.

Velocity has not limited the number of patients seen on a walk-in basis and because of this, some patients may have extended wait times.

Nearby resident Carl Johnson said he doesn’t mind.

“I guess I’ll come back in the morning and be one of the first persons here,” Johnson said. “I don’t have an issue with waiting four hours you know, just to see to make sure I’m still healthy.”

We spoke with others who had scheduled appointments and they told us their wait time wasn’t long at all.

Velocity said they’re evaluating their processes and will be introducing some changes that will allow patients to leave and come back without losing their spot in line.

We checked with other free testing sites like Patient First and Rite Aid.

Both tell us there is no current wait for getting a COVID-19 test in Hampton Roads, but you do need an appointment.

For Velocity Urgent Care testing information, click here.

For Patient First testing information, click here.

For Rite Aid testing information, click here.

Latest Posts: