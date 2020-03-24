Breaking News
Virginia schools closed through end of academic year
Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – The latest on the outbreak – Streaming Now

Group that feeds Portsmouth children gets creative due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Going door-to-door to help feed children in the community, Chief Dream Officer with the Mercy Drops Dream Center Joe Friszolowski says his organization helps three Portsmouth neighborhoods on a consistent basis.

But when the coronavirus caused schools to close their doors — they needed to get creative.

“It’s absolutely amazing what the schools are doing. Without that, a lot of kids wouldn’t be fed, but unfortunately in the three neighborhoods that we serve, a lot of people who don’t have transportation they go with the transit system or they may have to walk a mile or two to get lunches and we don’t won’t young kids doing that,” Friszolowski said.

Instead of making and packing lunches, they’ve been providing the 3 ingredients to a classic PB&J.

“All the kids come running out. They’re flabbergasted that we would think about them and be able to come and do that for them,” he said.

He also spoke about some parents who have made it out to stores but still can’t get what they need.

He says they’ve been delivering five pallets of groceries now, too.

“We’ve had some testimonies where people go to the Walmarts and go to the stores and they’re already out. and even what we’ve heard is even the WICK ones are out when they go to purchase those they can’t,” he said.

If you’re interested in helping you can text the word “Together” to (757) 276-7030.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories