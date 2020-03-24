Group that feeds Portsmouth children gets creative due to coronavirus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Going door-to-door to help feed children in the community, Chief Dream Officer with the Mercy Drops Dream Center Joe Friszolowski says his organization helps three Portsmouth neighborhoods on a consistent basis.

But when the coronavirus caused schools to close their doors — they needed to get creative.

“It’s absolutely amazing what the schools are doing. Without that, a lot of kids wouldn’t be fed, but unfortunately in the three neighborhoods that we serve, a lot of people who don’t have transportation they go with the transit system or they may have to walk a mile or two to get lunches and we don’t won’t young kids doing that,” Friszolowski said.

Instead of making and packing lunches, they’ve been providing the 3 ingredients to a classic PB&J.

“All the kids come running out. They’re flabbergasted that we would think about them and be able to come and do that for them,” he said.

He also spoke about some parents who have made it out to stores but still can’t get what they need.

He says they’ve been delivering five pallets of groceries now, too.

“We’ve had some testimonies where people go to the Walmarts and go to the stores and they’re already out. and even what we’ve heard is even the WICK ones are out when they go to purchase those they can’t,” he said.

If you’re interested in helping you can text the word “Together” to (757) 276-7030.

