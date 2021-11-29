Greenbrier Christian Academy postpones lifting mask mandate for students

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Greenbrier Christian Academy, a private Christian school in Chesapeake, has decided to postpone lifting their mask mandate.

The mandate was supposed to lift after Thanksgiving but will now lift after Christmas break, according to school officials.

Sunday evening, the school’s superintendent Dr. Ron White sent an email out to parents saying in part, “After some very good respectable letters from the health community of the Gator Family and concerns I have regarding the Covid trends for our area, I am going to ask ALL STUDENTS REMAIN IN MASKS UNTIL AFTER CHRISTMAS BREAK.”

Last week, White announced via video message the mask mandate would lift when students returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. In the message, White said conditions were looking positive. They hadn’t had any reported COVID-19 contact from students or faculty in five weeks.

Back in October, White sent out an email to families to inform them one of the faculty died from the coronavirus. The school had a half day so people could attend the funeral.

The decision to lift the mask mandate at school had mixed reactions from parents. Many voiced their concerns, especially about lifting the mandate during the height of the holiday season when many families are traveling or welcoming out-of-town guests.

Neither of the school’s messages about lifting the mask mandate acknowledges the fact the statewide mask mandate for public and private K-12 schools is still in place. According to the state code, a violation of the school mask mandate is a class one misdemeanor.

We reached out to GCA today, officials said White did not wish to comment on the matter.

10 On Your Side also contacted the Chesapeake Health Department. They said they are aware of the situation and in contact with the school.