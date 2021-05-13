Greater Williamsburg Clinic to close on Friday

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials announced Thursday morning that they will be closing the Greater Williamsburg Clinic, operating out of the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center, on Friday. They will administer their last doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that day.

On their last day, the clinic will primarily be administering the second dose to people who previously received their first dose at the Greater Williamsburg Clinic. Though people can schedule first-dose appointments for May 14 online or walk-in day-of, they will need to find a second-dose appointment elsewhere.

“I am so proud of what we have accomplished as a community with this clinic,” City Manager Andrew O. Trivette said. “Challenges such as mobilizing public and private partners, organizing volunteers, asking staff to work on days off, and navigating complicated regulatory requirements have all been overcome to vaccinate thousands of teachers in the early days of the clinic, thousands of residents of Greater Williamsburg, and now, in the final days of the clinic, thousands of W&M students. It is a remarkable accomplishment of dedicated public servants.”

In recent times, the clinic has had difficulty filling open and no-show appointments as vaccines have become more available in more places. Open vaccine appointments in the area can be found at https://vaccines.gov.

The clinic has been open since late January and administered over 21,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

