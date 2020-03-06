MARYLAND (WAVY) — The governor of Maryland announced Thursday night that three people have tested positive for coronavirus, COV-19 in Maryland.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the update on Twitter, saying the state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the tests.
The patients all contracted the disease while traveling overseas.
All three are in “good condition.”
In the Twitter thread, Hogan said Maryland has been preparing for this situation over the last several seeks in multiple levels of government.
“I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates,” Hogan wrote.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Latest Posts:
- Governor says 3 tested positive for coronavirus in Maryland, but all are in ‘good condition’
- NASA encourages employees to telework on Friday as emergency preparedness for coronavirus
- VB’s Operation Blessing deploys to Nashville for tornado relief efforts
- Schumer on fiery speech: ‘I shouldn’t have used the words I used’
- Dare County EMS using ‘LUCAS device’ to decrease cardiac arrest deaths