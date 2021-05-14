Governor Hogan lifts mask mandate for vaccinated Marylanders

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Friday, Governor Larry Hogan announced in a press conference that all vaccinated Marylanders no longer have to wear masks. This comes just before Memorial Day weekend and over a year after the pandemic’s onset.

“It has now been one year, two months, and nine days since we first began taking unprecedented actions to bring our entire public health arsenal to bear against this invisible enemy,” Hogan said.

This follows the CDC’s announcement on Thursday that fully vaccinated people — people who are two weeks past their final vaccine dose — do not have to wear masks indoors in most cases.

Hogan stated that businesses and workplaces are able to set their own mandates separately from this statewide announcement.

Hogan stated that healthcare services, public transportation and schools are exceptions to this update to follow CDC guidance. Masks are still “strongly recommended in most situations” for anyone who is not fully vaccinated.

Hogan strongly suggested that anyone who has yet to receive a vaccine go and get one. There are more than 3,000 different places across the state for people to get a vaccine.

Maryland has administered 5.5 million vaccinations, Hogan said during the conference. He said that the state’s case rate per 100,000 is at its lowest level since last July.

“Today, we have reached 1.91%, our second-lowest daily positivity rate ever throughout the entire pandemic,” he said.

He stated during the conference that the state of emergency will remain in place.