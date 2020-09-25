Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady Pam Northam both test positive for COVID-19

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam listens as he prepares to speak to a group of volunteers to distribute supplies at health equity community event Tuesday May 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia first lady Pam Northam have both tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Friday morning.

The governor currently doesn’t have symptoms, but Pam Northam has mild symptoms.

The couple was tested Thursday afternoon after they were notified a member of the governor’s residence staff, who works in the Northams’ living quarters, had tested positive.

The Northams will now isolate for the next 10 days, per Virginia Department of Health guidelines.

VDH says people can be released from isolation after at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, or 10 days after a positive test if you never had symptoms.

Governor Northam will continue to work from the executive mansion, while the couple works with VDH to trace their close contacts.

The governor visited Hampton Roads briefly on Tuesday morning to make an economic announcement in Hampton, and made several stops at schools in Northern Virginia.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

