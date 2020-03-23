Live Now
Gov. Northam to announce K-12 schools COVID-19 plan on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to make an announcement on Monday afternoon about the future of Virginia’s K-12 schools during the coronavirus outbreak.

Northam said it is clear COVID-19 will be with us for months, not weeks, and an extension of the current K-12 school shutdown is likely.

Previously, he ordered all schools to close for at least two weeks, shifting students from classrooms to at-home classes. The commonwealth is starting the second week of a two-week closure of all public schools.

During a press conference over the weekend, Northam urged the community to do whatever it can to flatten the coronavirus curve and give the commonwealth’s hospitals time to prepare and avoid being overwhelmed by cases.

He says we are still in the very early stages of the curve rising, with 67 new reported cases from Saturday to Sunday.

The daily press conference time will move to 2 p.m. starting this week.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

