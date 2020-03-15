Breaking News
Gov. Northam to address coronavirus concerns as VDH confirms 41 cases, 1 death
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam, along with Virginia Peninsula officials, is scheduled to update the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A scheduled teleconference for Sunday noon is underway.

Saturday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health raised the number of confirmed cases to 41 in the state.

Officials also reported the first coronavirus related death in Virginia. The hospitalized man in his 70s, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, died from a respiratory failure due to the virus.

Governor Northam said that he was “deeply saddened” in a statement released regarding the death.

“The health of Virginians and our communities is my most important priority right now. As a Commonwealth, we have taken major, critical steps to stop the spread of COVID- 19.”

Peninsula officials joined the governor in urging residents to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people to include church services, social gatherings, and public events.

