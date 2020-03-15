HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam, along with Virginia Peninsula officials, is scheduled to update the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.
A scheduled teleconference for Sunday noon is underway.
Saturday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health raised the number of confirmed cases to 41 in the state.
Officials also reported the first coronavirus related death in Virginia. The hospitalized man in his 70s, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, died from a respiratory failure due to the virus.
Governor Northam said that he was “deeply saddened” in a statement released regarding the death.
“The health of Virginians and our communities is my most important priority right now. As a Commonwealth, we have taken major, critical steps to stop the spread of COVID- 19.”
Peninsula officials joined the governor in urging residents to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people to include church services, social gatherings, and public events.
You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.
Latest Posts
- Gov. Northam to address coronavirus concerns as VDH confirms 41 cases, 1 death
- President Trump declares Sunday as ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus concerns
- Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows
- Hampton Police investigating a shooting on Andrews Boulevard
- ECHL cancels the rest of the season; Norfolk Admirals respond to fans