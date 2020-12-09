Gov. Northam to hold Thursday coronavirus briefing, says ‘everything is on the table’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Gov. Ralph Northam has scheduled a highly anticipated coronavirus briefing for Thursday afternoon. There is an indication that he, like our bordering North Carolina, will implement some new restrictions to mitigate the rising number of cases of the virus in the commonwealth.
On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported the highest single-day increase of 4,398 new coronavirus cases. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia also topped 2,000 patients for the first time.
10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox asked Northam about the recent spike in cases while the governor was in Hampton Roads Wednesday to promote the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace, commonly referred to as Obamacare.
Northam said he is greatly concerned that the COVID-19 cases are spiking in Virginia. He said that more restrictions are likely, “Everything is on the table right now, and so I will make those announcements tomorrow.”
Northam said he was concerned about large gatherings continuing to persist.
“We know people gather in large groups and we know that is a problem, and we will take some measures to mitigate those numbers.”
President-elect Joe Biden said he wants Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president. When asked if Northam believes Virginians should be required to wear face coverings for the next hundred days, he said that would be a good idea. “For our president-elect to say that everybody needs to wear a mask for 100 days, I support that and we’ll certainly follow that in Virginia.”
The topic of masks will likely be discussed at the Dec. 10 news conference, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. WAVY News 10 plans to provide live coverage on air and right here on WAVY.com.
