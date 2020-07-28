Gov. Northam may announce stricter COVID-19 regulations Tuesday; VB Mayor suggests several changes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam could announce stricter guidelines for Virginians during his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday afternoon in an effort to “blunt” the spread of the virus in Hampton Roads and the rest of the state.

The restrictions may be similar to those in Virginia’s phase one or two.

In a one-on-one interview with 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson, Northam said some people in Hampton Roads are not following the current rules, such as going to large parties, not following social distancing or wearing a mask.

“I just ask Virginians to do the right thing … we need to get this health crisis under control.”

In a letter to the governor, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer says information from contact tracing shows an increase in cases linked to birthday parties and backyard barbecues. Dyer suggests some changes to the current executive order, including reducing gathering limits from 250 people to 50, business and alcohol curfews and more enforcement of regulations.

LOOKING AHEAD On Tuesday @GovernorVA could institute tighter restrictions as #COVID19 cases have had a recent uptick in HR. @BobbyDyerVB sent Gov. following recommendations in this letter….(cont.) @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/7hrWm3qHIH — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) July 27, 2020



The letter was sent to the governor last week, after state leaders requesting all mayors with beaches send COVID-19 mitigation plans.

Northam’s press conference will take place at 2 p.m. WAVY will carry the stream on-air and online.

