Gov. Northam, local leaders tour Sentara COVID-19 incident command center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam continues to monitor the number of Coronavirus cases in the commonwealth.

Northam and local leaders stopped in Virginia Beach on Saturday to tour the Sentara Healthcare system’s COVID-19 incident command center.



“A lot of work is going on behind the scenes to make sure Virginians are safe,” Northam said.

Governor Ralph Northam got a first-hand look at how Sentara Healthcare system’s COVID -19 incident command center is preparing its hospitals and facilities across the state to handle the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Bobby Dyer, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and Congresswoman Elaine Luria also toured the center. We’re told the Virginia Beach center is a hub for information and planning during the health crisis.



“We’re coordinating with our hospitals and our local clinics. We discussed the ability to test, how we screen individuals, the staff we need, the equipment we need should this worsen,” Northam said.

The number of cases in the commonwealth continues to grow and Northam said they’re monitoring the cluster of cases in James City County. The governor also said access to testing is getting better but it’s still limited.

It’s still very important to screen. We feel like we have adequate tests if we do the proper screening,” he said.

We’re told Sentara will begin Coronavirus testing by March 30. While that’s good news, Northam said keeping the virus from spreading is key.

“We want to keep our social distancing, we want to remember to wash our hands with soap and water,” he said. “This is serious and we’re all part of the solution.”