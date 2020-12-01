Gov. Northam expected to give latest COVID-19 updates during Wednesday press briefing

In this June 4, 2020 file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Northam announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020 that he’s making Juneteenth _ a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. _ an official holiday in a state that was once home to the capital of the Confederacy. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam is expected to give the latest COVID-19 updates during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Northam along with the Virginia Emergency Support Team will provide the latest information regarding the commonwealth’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor’s press briefing is slated for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia, already at record levels, saw another large jump from Monday to Tuesday.

99 new patients were added to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association‘s data of current hospitalizations, bringing the commonwealth’s total to 1,757.

Virginia’s hospitalizations have been up across the board, but Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia have seen the most noticeable upticks in the past two weeks. Hampton Roads has more than 100 new patients compared to two weeks ago.

ICU admissions are also climbing, with 398 patients.

So far, nearly 24,393 Virginians treated in hospitals for COVID have gone home to recover since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Positivity rates

Chesapeake — 10.2% — back down slightly after recent increase

Eastern Shore — 7.4% — trending up, but steady overall

Hampton — 7.5% — steady overall

Norfolk — 7.6% — back down after recent increase

Peninsula — 6.3% — trending up

Portsmouth — 7.4% — steady overall but a slight increase recently

Virginia Beach — 7.9% — trending up overall, but steady recently

Western Tidewater — 6.8% — trending up

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.