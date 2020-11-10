Gov. Northam to provide COVID-19 update for Virginia Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia Emergency Support Team are expected to provide updates on the Commonwealth’s ongoing response to COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

WAVY.com reported coronavirus cases are slowly rising across the state, which is concerning for state and hospital leaders.

Monday, The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 1,300 new cases and six new deaths.

Over the weekend, the commonwealth saw the highest number of new cases to date, with 2,100 reported Saturday.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) also reports more than 1,100 people are in the hospital or waiting on COVID-19 results. Yet, that number is not as high as what we saw at the beginning of the pandemic.

There are several reasons why there’s an increase in cases, including the colder months approaching, flu season, and a lax in health safety precautions.

Julian Walker, the VHHA Vice President of Communications, said people should still wear a mask, get a flu shot, and practice social distancing. “We all have a part to play to try to limit the spread of this virus and that we engage in healthy behaviors and encourage everyone to do that. At the same time, hospitals continue to prepare and prepare candidly.”

I know people are tired of #COVID19, but this virus is still with us and we can't afford to let our guard down now. Let's all continue doing our part to stay safe.



Wear a mask.

Wash your hands.

Avoid large gatherings.

Practice physical distancing. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) November 5, 2020

This comes amid big national news regarding a treatment and vaccine for the virus. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of an experimental coronavirus therapy from Eli Lilly. It’s for mild to moderate cases of the virus. This announcement came hours after Pfizer released the first results of its large-scale vaccine trial. They show Pfizer’s vaccine appears to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection.

Infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says a second vaccine maker, Moderna, could have similar results soon.

Today at 1 p.m., Governor Ralph Northam will share information on the state’s response to COVID-19. WAVY.com will provide live coverage.

