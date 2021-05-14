Gov. Northam announces COVID-19 statewide Day of Action

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, Gov. Northam announced invited all Virginia residents to participate in the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action” on Tuesday, May 18.

This Day of Action is aimed at getting Virginians to take full advantage of the avaliable COVID-19 vaccines that the Commonwealth hsa to offer. Residents are encouraged to get the vaccine and encourage their friends and families to do the same.

“I strongly urge any Virginian who is not yet vaccinated to do so—the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19,” said Northam. “The message is clear: vaccinations are how we put this pandemic in the rearview mirror and get back to being with the people we love and doing the things we have missed.”

Virginians can take part in the Day of Action by:

Signing up to be a COVID Community Ambassador. Ambassadors will help share COVID-19 updates and materials from top experts and sources with their networks and in their local community. Sign up to become a COVID Community Ambassador here.

Sharing your vaccination story on social media. Add a Facebook profile photo frame, upload a backdrop to your next virtual meeting, or record a short video highlighting why you chose to get vaccinated using the hashtag #VaccinateVirginia.

As of Friday, Virginia has administered close to 7 million doses of the vaccine. Health officials are reporting that over 47 percent of the population has received at least one shot, while nearly 37 percent are fully vaccinated.