Gov. Ige confirms first case of coronavirus in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) — In a news conference, Governor David Ige and Department of Health officials confirmed Hawaii’s first case of COVID-19.
The person infected is a Hawaii resident who was a passenger aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in Hawaii in late February. As of now, there have been 21 cases of coronavirus from the cruise ship.
