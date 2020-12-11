Gov. Cooper’s modified stay at home order, curfew go into effect today

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper’s modified stay at home order is slated to go into effect Friday – enacting a curfew and other public health restrictions.

On Tuesday, Cooper announced he was signing Executive Order 181 which is effective Friday at 5 p.m. through at least Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

The executive order states all individuals must “stay at home or the place they will remain for the night” from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Certain businesses must close between those curfew hours – those businesses include bars, entertainment venues, parks, museums and aquariums.

Exceptions include those going to and from work, while businesses selling groceries, medication, health care supplies and fuel may remain open.

Restaurants, breweries, distilleries and wineries can operate with only take-out and delivery services after 10 p.m.

Cooper’s order is aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

The state has set new record highs this week in several key metrics – including hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, the daily hospitalization total has increased for eight straight days and has set a single-day record seven days in a row.

