Gov. Cooper urges all NC school districts to require masks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper is urging school districts that don’t require masks to reconsider and make them mandatory.

The letter, signed by Cooper, NCDHHS Sec. Dr. Mandy Cohen and State Health Director Dr. Betsy Tilson was sent to school districts that voted to make masks optional, including Harnett, Wayne, Sampson and Clinton City Schools.

“I hope it makes a difference. I don’t know if it will, but I honestly hope it does,” said Kara Dickens, whose two kids attend Harnett County public schools.

The letter points out that COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in the past two weeks, and that cases have risen 50 percent within the past seven days. It also notes that other school districts have reversed course and reinstated a mask requirement for students.

“The science is clear that children learn better when they attend school in person and the science is also clear that masks reduce COVID infections so we can keep them there. The Delta variant is moving fast and I strongly urge school leaders who have made masks optional to reconsider and make them mandatory,” said Cooper.

CBS 17 reached out to the area school districts that were sent the letter.

The superintendent for Clinton City Schools responded by saying, “Our office and our Board is aware of the letter from our Governor, and we are continuing to keep COVID and the COVID numbers in our daily discussions.

If a decision is reached to amend the Board’s direction, we will inform all our constituents/stakeholders immediately.”

The Wayne County School District will hold a special meeting about masks next week.