Gov. Cooper to hold COVID-19 briefing as community transmission, hospitalizations continue to rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are set to hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
The press conference comes as the state continues to see a surge in new cases and hospitalizations, including 5,256 new cases and 102 new hospitalizations reported on Wednesday.
In addition, all 100 of the state’s counties are marked in red. That means each counties is reporting the highest level of transmission
The state has added an average of 4,459 cases each day this week.
Gov. Cooper’s COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday. WAVY News 10 will carry it live online, on-air and on social media.
