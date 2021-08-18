Gov. Cooper to hold COVID-19 briefing as community transmission, hospitalizations continue to rise

FILE – In this June 24, 2016, file photo, North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper speaks during a forum in Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina legislators will repeal the contentious HB2 law that limited protections for LGBT people and led to an economic backlash, the state’s incoming governor, Roy, said Monday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are set to hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The press conference comes as the state continues to see a surge in new cases and hospitalizations, including 5,256 new cases and 102 new hospitalizations reported on Wednesday.

In addition, all 100 of the state’s counties are marked in red. That means each counties is reporting the highest level of transmission

The state has added an average of 4,459 cases each day this week.

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will share updates on COVID-19 and an update on the flooding in Western North Carolina following Tropical Storm Fred at 3:00 PM today.



Watch it LIVE on Gov. Cooper's Twitter and Facebook. pic.twitter.com/YC23b4Fuix — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 18, 2021

Gov. Cooper’s COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday. WAVY News 10 will carry it live online, on-air and on social media.