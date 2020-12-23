Gov. Cooper planning to extend evictions moratorium

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that he plans to extend the state’s evictions moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through at least Jan. 31, 2021.

“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” said Cooper. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”

The details and language of the moratorium are forthcoming and will be based on how or whether Congress extends the federal moratorium.

More information on the state’s extension will be shared as soon as possible, the governor’s office says.