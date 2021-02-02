Gov. Cooper coronavirus briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina’s state superintendent said she and other state officials will stand with Gov. Roy Cooper to urge schools to reopen during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Superintendent Cathy Truitt made the comments during a Council of State meeting Tuesday morning.

.@CTruittNC says later today she’ll be at @NC_Governor 2:00 presser to stand with him and other state officials to urge schools to reopen @WNCN #ncpol #nced — Michael Hyland (@MichaelWNCN) February 2, 2021

Truitt said she and Cooper would be “singing from the same song book” during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference.

Truitt’s comments come a day after three Republican state lawmakers filed a bill to reopen schools, while still giving parents the option of remote learning.

The Coronavirus Task Force is likely to provide updates on the vaccine distribution efforts in the state, which is getting a financial boost from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA.) The federal agency is committing more than $100 million to help North Carolina with vaccine-related costs.

On Monday, 10 On Your Side was in Currituck County, where health officials are holding drive through vaccine clinics. The county commissioner said he has seen people from Virginia and as far as Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania in line for a vaccine in Currituck. Officials are asking that only North Carolina residents get a vaccine at these clinics, but because it is a federal program, they can’t turn out-of-state residents away.

ARHS COVID vaccine supplies are designated for North Carolina residents. While we cannot refuse service, we will only serve residents from other states, including Virginia, after ALL NC residents have been served and only IF vaccines are available after others have been served. — ARHS_NC (@ARHS_NC) February 1, 2021

Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) is holding additional first and second dose vaccine clinics this week. Click here for more information on locations and times.