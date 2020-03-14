Gov. Cooper announces all North Carolina schools to close for next two weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper announced in a press conference Saturday afternoon that all North Carolina schools will close for the next two weeks starting Monday, March 16.

The closure happening in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor also issued an Executive Order mandating all mass gatherings of 100 people or more are canceled.

This Executive Order also directs K-12 public schools across our state to close for students on Monday, March 16 for at least two weeks. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 14, 2020

Elizabeth City Public Schools said they have been anticipating this decision and have worked to prepare for school closures in response to the coronavirus.

The director says there is an Internal Crisis Response Team that has been working for the past two weeks to create a plan that addresses the needs and concerns that students and staff may encounter during the time period.

Dare County Public Schools say they have a leadership team that has developed a remote learning plan to prepare for closures of this nature.

Officials say the North Carolina State Board of Education is meeting to provide a more specific guideline for all public schools.

