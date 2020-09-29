Google Maps rolls out COVID-19 tracking feature

(WIVB) – Google Maps is rolling out a new feature that allows users to see how prevalent cases of COVID-19 are in a given area.

When you open the app, if you click on the upper right hand corner of the screen, you will get an option that says “COVID-19 info”.

The data will then show a seven-day average of new cases, along with a label indicating if cases are trending lower or higher.

In a blog post, Google explained where they get the data:

Data featured in the COVID layer comes from multiple authoritative sources, including Johns Hopkins, the New York Times, and Wikipedia. These sources get data from public health organizations like the World Health Organization, government health ministries, along with state and local health agencies and hospitals. Many of these sources already power COVID case information in Search, and we’re now expanding this data to Google Maps.

Google says its COVID layer will start rolling out worldwide on Android and iOS this week.

