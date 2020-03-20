Breaking News
Golf course adds staff as people find it to be good social distancing sport

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While the phone would usually be ringing off the hook at the Stumpy Lake Golf Course ahead of the first day of spring, the coronavirus pandemic has made it even busier.

“We’re going to be real busy this weekend,” said Rich Hanna, the Director of Golf at the city-owned course. “The tee sheets packed.”

While many recreation options and team sports have been called off because of the close contact required. Golf, for the most part, can be played while adhearing to the six feet “social distancing” the CDC recommends.

More: Ways to enjoy the weekend weather during the coronavirus outbreak

“You know we’re outside … a lot of room to be far apart … people are getting the fact that this is a good thing to be doing during this time,” Hanna said.

However, since there are still precautions that need to be taken, Hanna has hired extra staff.

While golfers are now sent out with one person to a cart when feasible, each cart is thoroughly cleaned with a bleach-mixed solution.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

“We took all the rakes off the golf course, we took the coolers off the golf course, tell people to bring water with you, things that are a community use,” Hanna said.  

In the clubhouse, social distancing is followed, with no more than 10 people in a room. Hanna said they may close if the situation warrants, but until then they will operate.

“A good place to come out, and forget your cares for a little,” Hanna aid.

