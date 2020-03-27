Gloucester School Board announces possible COVID-19 exposure at elementary school

Coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County School Board is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a county elementary school.

Gloucester School Board officials say an employee at Abingdon Elementary School is suspected of having COVID-19.

The Three Rivers Health District informed Gloucester school officials Thursday of the possible exposure.

The exposure is believed to have happened when the employee was at work at the elementary school March 12 and 13.

The incubation period is up to 14 days for coronavirus; It has been 13 days since the possible exposure.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are two positive cases of coronavirus in Gloucester. A child under the age of 10 tested positive earlier this month.

Gloucester County Public Schools, in partnership with the Three Rivers Health
District, will be available to answer questions. The Three Rivers Health
District COVID-19 call center can be contacted at 804-313-1638 between the hours of 8AM –
6PM Monday through Friday.

