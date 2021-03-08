Gloucester, an in-person learning success story during pandemic, to welcome Northam

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam will visit Gloucester County on Monday, where thousands of students have been in the classroom for months now with very few coronavirus cases overall. It comes as his deadline for in-person instruction approaches.

Northam wants all school districts to offer at least some in-person learning by next Monday, March 15. Ahead of that deadline, the governor will visit Bethel Elementary.

Northam will learn more about Gloucester’s in-person learning process and talk with some of the teachers.

Gloucester schools started to phase students into the classrooms back in September, and thousands of students have been in classrooms on a hybrid model since the end of last year.

The district and county spent more than $2.3 million for new safety measures, including additional school buses, clean air technology and personal protective equipment.

So far, fewer than 100 students and 63 employees have contracted the virus.

Superintendent Dr. Walter Clemons says the community has done a great job with following safety guidelines.

“It takes the community letting us know also, about when there are positive cases so we can keep it from coming in our schools and spreading in our schools. Right now, that has been a real success story. We really haven’t seen it in our schools.”

School leaders partnered with Riverside Health Systems and the Three Rivers health district to vaccinate staff. Nearly half of the school employees have received the vaccine.

Clemons said the district is in the process of getting more staff vaccinated. He believes the vaccinations provide an extra layer of comfort for teachers, and cases have remained low.

“We’ve done an incredible job of keeping the spread and transmission from occurring within the schools.”