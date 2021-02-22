‘Get Out The Vaccine’: Local faith leaders team up for weekly virtual COVID-19 vaccine updates

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Local faith leaders are partnering to help provide the latest COVID-19 updates through Zoom.

Starting February 23, join Dr. Tremayne Johnson, President of Concerned Clergy 757 and Dr. Dwight Riddick, Senior Pastor Gethsemane Baptist Church, for the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine.

From 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., hospital, community health center, and pharmacy representatives will be on hand to provide useful information regarding the vaccine.

On Tuesday, local faith leaders will be joined by special guest Dr. Vanessa Walker Harris, Deputy Secretary of the Virginia health and Human Resources.

Those participating are encouraged to login at 4:45 a.m.

Advanced Registration Required: HERE

