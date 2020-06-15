Gates County reports 2nd COVID-19 death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gates County has reported its second death from COVID-19.

Albemarle Regional Health Services says the resident was over the age of 65 and died from complications from the virus.

In addition, ARHS said a Pasquotank County resident between the ages of 50 and 64 also died from the coronavirus. It’s the latest death at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation facility, which now has 14 deaths total.

