Gates County reports 2nd COVID-19 death

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gates County has reported its second death from COVID-19.
Albemarle Regional Health Services says the resident was over the age of 65 and died from complications from the virus.
In addition, ARHS said a Pasquotank County resident between the ages of 50 and 64 also died from the coronavirus. It’s the latest death at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation facility, which now has 14 deaths total.
