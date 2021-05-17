Fully vaccinated employees no longer have to wear masks at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding no longer requires fully vaccinated employees to wear masks at work.

The new rule announced Sunday comes after changes from the CDC for vaccinated people last week. Huntington Ingalls Industries won’t require masks for fully vaccinated people unless they live in a state or locale that requires them.

“This is promising news and a sign that COVID-19 safety protocols and lifestyle changes have paid real dividends, and we can all look forward to resuming our normal routines. We understand some people may be uncomfortable going mask free, and employees who are fully vaccinated can continue to wear masks if they desire,” said Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding.

Unvaccinated people must still wear masks and could face disciplinary action if they don’t have one. They will be able to take off their masks in these circumstances.

• When not moving from one place to another and if you’re 6 feet from another person

• When requested by security for identity verification

• When wearing NNS-approved respirators to perform job

• When performing hot work

Huntington Ingalls is requiring all employees to self-report vaccination status to be able to go mask-free. The vaccine isn’t mandatory, but Boykin says the company strongly encourages it.