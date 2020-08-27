Free tool allows millions of Americans to claim a stimulus payment

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Healthcare workers charged with caring for COVID-19 patients continue to die in the region. And on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, nurses, nursing assistants and lab techs are calling for additional resources from their employers.

In El Paso, the City-County Health Department has reported 859 coronavirus clusters among the staff of healthcare facilities and nursing homes, resulting in the death of 11 employees since the pandemic began.