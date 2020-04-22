Free, fresh produce being distributed Wednesday at I.C. Norcom High in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A free food distribution focusing on fresh produce is being held Wednesday at I.C. Norcom High in Portsmouth.

It’s happened from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the school’s parking lot at 1801 London Boulevard, and being run by the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Department of Social Services and SOFA.

A flyer for the event shared by the City of Portsmouth says food is free for families and non-profit agencies and it’s been distributed on a first-come-first-served basis. The produce includes about 40,000 pounds of bananas.

Organizers say social distancing measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.