Free, fresh produce being distributed Wednesday at I.C. Norcom High in Portsmouth

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A free food distribution focusing on fresh produce is being held Wednesday at I.C. Norcom High in Portsmouth.

It’s happened from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the school’s parking lot at 1801 London Boulevard, and being run by the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Department of Social Services and SOFA.

A flyer for the event shared by the City of Portsmouth says food is free for families and non-profit agencies and it’s been distributed on a first-come-first-served basis. The produce includes about 40,000 pounds of bananas.

Organizers say social distancing measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories