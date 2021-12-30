Free COVID testing clinic to be open New Year’s Eve at Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The free COVID-19 testing clinic at Military Circle Mall was originally expected to be closed on New Year’s Eve, but instead, it will be open from 2-6 p.m.

The testing clinic, at the former Macy’s department store location at Military Circle Mall at 880 N. Military Highway, will be open due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the region.

No vaccinations will be available at the clinic.

“The calls from our healthcare providers and community residents have been heard. With testing supplies in the community depleted, we hope this event will assist residents in the area in need of urgent testing,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, acting director for Norfolk Health Department and VDH chief deputy commissioner.

There is no charge for the testing.

No appointments are necessary; this is a walk-in site only.

Testing is available for ages 3 and up.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Identification is not required.

Masks must be worn while in the facility and encouraged while outdoors in line.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.