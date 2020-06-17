Free COVID-19 testing planned in Chesapeake Thursday

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Those who wish the get tested for COVID-19 can do so for free in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake Thursday.

The Urban League of Hampton Roads, The Virginia Office Of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Chesapeake Health Department, community leaders and The Mount Chesapeake have worked together to put this event.

All area residents are invited to get tested, a Chesapeake Regional Healthcare spokeswoman said.

The event will test up to 400 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

It will be held Thursday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Mount Chesapeake, 215 Las Gaviotas Boulevard.

Test results will be delivered in about 48 hours.

Those who get tested will also receive food boxes, hand sanitizer, face masks, and other items through partnerships with the Southeastern Virginia Food Bank, Chesapeake Office of Emergency Management, the Governor’s office and other organizations.

“To combat COVID-19 and encourage prevention, our efforts to educate the public include self-awareness and concern for others. They are of utmost importance and one of the primary reasons we are testing within the community.” He added, “This event would not be possible without a shared interest from the Chesapeake Department of Health and support from the Commonwealth,” Reese Jackson, president & CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

