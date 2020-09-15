Free community COVID-19 testing event in Newport News on Sept. 16

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Southeastern Virginia Health System is hosting a free community COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Location:
- 48th Street Physicians (Corner of Marshall Avenue & 48th Street – Downtown)
- 4714 Marshall Avenue
- Newport News, VA 23607
The event is open to the public. You do not need to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System to attend.
Organizers say drive-up testing will performed for anyone ages 12 and older.
There is no appointment needed.
For additional information, please call 757-380-8709.
