Free community COVID-19 testing event in Newport News on Sept. 16

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Southeastern Virginia Health System is hosting a free community COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Location:

  • 48th Street Physicians (Corner of Marshall Avenue & 48th Street – Downtown)
  • 4714 Marshall Avenue
  • Newport News, VA 23607

The event is open to the public. You do not need to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System to attend.

Organizers say drive-up testing will performed for anyone ages 12 and older.

There is no appointment needed.

For additional information, please call 757-380-8709.

