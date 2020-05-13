Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell says reopening economy is about ‘giving people hope’

(WAVY) — Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell has weathered political and personal storms in his public life. But he does not envy the current Virginia governor.

“This is not an easy time for executives, and overall I think he’s doing a good job in having a measured way of getting back to business,” the former governor said of the current governor during a Skype interview Wednesday.

McDonnell, who was the most recent Republican elected governor in 2009, has talked to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think the governor has done a good job of listening to a lot of his advisors and seeking input, of working with governors of North Carolina, Maryland, the mayor of D.C. to try to act as a region. I think that’s all prudent,” McDonnell said. “The challenge for an executive right now is to balance the health risks of going back to work and possibly a spike in infection with sort of the crushing effect on the spirit of the people by not being able to work.”

McDonnell also believes Virginia’s beaches should be reopened in time for summer.

“Everything is really open for exercise, fishing, which means surfing and swimming and walking. Everything except throwing down a towel and putting on suntan lotion,” McDonnell said.

He also criticizes the notion that society has to choose between helping our economy get back on track and the health of Virginians.

“Even with the PPP (Paycheck Protection Progam) loans, I think people down here — small businesses — are just teetering on the edge… I think it’s nonsense to not consider the economic impact, because it’s not just about making money. It’s about giving people hope. It’s about the social maladies from when people don’t have hope,” he said.

McDonnell also believes there’s no excuse for Virginia’s low rate of coronavirus testing, which ranks 48th, according to the latest study from Johns Hopkins University.

“Why we can’t ramp out testing quicker, I don’t understand. There seems to be a lot of capacity, even in labs that are doing things in the states right now. That’s a mystery to me,” he said.

Finally, the man who campaigned on jobs and entrepreneurship does not discount the role of government in helping our communities, but says beating this pandemic is ultimately up to us.

“People just doing the good deeds, helping their neighbor, loving their neighbor. Sort of disregarding their own comforts to help people in need. To me, that’s always been the strength in America,” he said.

