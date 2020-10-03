Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19

In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, photo former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, front second from right, speaks with others after President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins stands at back right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former head of President Trump’s transition planning team was in attendance of the presentation of Amy Coney Barrett as the president’s nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 26.

No other information was immediately available.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

The night before, Christie tweeted he had no symptoms of the virus, but had been tested that morning.

I want to thank all who have called and texted in the last few hours to check on my health. I feel fine and have no symptoms. I was last tested for COVID on Tuesday (it was neg) and was tested this morning. No results until tomorrow. I will let you know the results from here. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 2, 2020

It’s not yet clear when Christie became infected, but he is just the latest on a growing list of Trump administration officials and associates testing positive.

Christie was with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning in preparations for the first debate. Since then both the president, aide Hope Hicks, and counselor Kellyanne Conway have tested positive for coronavirus.

Chris Christie latest to test positive.

Christie said no one on debate prep team wore masks.



Pres. Donald Trump

First Lady Melania Trump

Hope Hicks

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel

Kellyanne Conway

Campaign Manager Bill Stepien

Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Thom Tillis

Sen Ron Johnson#NexstarDC — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) October 3, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

