Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19

by: Paul Schlesinger, KSEE, WRIC

In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, photo former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, front second from right, speaks with others after President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins stands at back right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former head of President Trump’s transition planning team was in attendance of the presentation of Amy Coney Barrett as the president’s nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 26.

No other information was immediately available.

The night before, Christie tweeted he had no symptoms of the virus, but had been tested that morning.

It’s not yet clear when Christie became infected, but he is just the latest on a growing list of Trump administration officials and associates testing positive.

Christie was with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning in preparations for the first debate. Since then both the presidentaide Hope Hicks, and counselor Kellyanne Conway have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

