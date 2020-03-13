Food delivery during coronavirus: Local businesses see impacts of outbreak

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local businesses are seeing different effects from the coronavirus.

Granby Street Pizza in Downtown Norfolk prides itself on staying open when other businesses close.

“We’re not even closed in a snow storm or anything else that comes downtown,” said owner Peter Freda.

But the coronavirus is uncharted territory that Freda and his staff are prepared for.

“Everyone wears gloves every day, wash your hands. We walk about that all day long. Make it a must, make you more self conscious about it,” he said about the hygiene tips they use.

The restaurant, which already delivers regularly, says its seen an increase of the last couple of days and expects it to pick up if more people stay home.

“I see in the foreseeable future that more deliveries, see less people coming out and seeing less traffic on the street,” he said.

And, grocery stores are seeing people preparing for that.

10 On Your Side received a number of photos of long lines and empty shelves.

But, a local food delivery driver says she’s actually seen a decrease in the number of food orders.

“It’s definitely from the coronavirus. No one wants anyone to touch their food,” said Kelz Butler, who works for PostMates.

Butler has worked for the company for two months and says she’s cut down on hours due to the virus as well.

“I’m not touching doorknobs or anything and letting people take stuff out of the bag,” she said about safety measures she’s taking.

While Butler is limiting her hours, Freda says he’s a little concerned that other businesses will also cut back.

“We do a lot of business-to-business deliveries. As long as the businesses are open, we do very well by it,” he said.

