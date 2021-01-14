Food Bank of the Albemarle closes after staff member tests positive for virus

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Food Bank of the Albemarle is closing temporarily after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The food bank says that includes three facilities and it will closed to the public, staff and volunteers from Thursday, Jan. 14 until Wednesday, Jan. 20 while cleaning and contact tracing takes place.

“One of our staff reported to us on Wednesday evening that they tested positive for the coronavirus, and in accordance with CDC protocol and the safety of our staff, volunteers, and the people we serve, we’ve decided to close temporarily,” said Liz Reasoner, Executive Director.“The facility will be sanitized in all areas affected, and we staff and volunteers are being instructed to quarantine and make an appointment to receive the COVID test. We anticipate resuming operations as soon as possible but only when it is safe to do so. Individuals who may have been in close contact with this staff member have been informed.”

Anyone who’s been at the food bank in the last 10 days is asked to contact Executive Director Liz Reasoner at 252-335-4035, 110 or by email at lreasoner@afoodbank.org

Those looking for help with food can find other food pantries at www.afoodbank.org.