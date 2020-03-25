Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm

‘Flushable’ wipes causing major plumbing problems during COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Of all the things we’re having to deal with thanks to COVID-19, a backed-up sewage line may be the most inconvenient. So-called flushable wipes are almost as hard to get these days as toilet paper.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Scott Schaffer, service manager at Michael and Son in Norfolk said the wipes are keeping his plumbers busy lately.

“We have seen an upsurge in clogs overall and we think a lot of that has to do with the TP shortage,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer said their calls have just about doubled, and older homes that have cast iron pipe are especially prone to clogs from flushing wipes.

He said don’t be misled by what you see on the package of wipes.

“Even if it says flushable on the package, the material’s too thick to break down properly,” he said.

If the clog is just in the plumbing inside your house, the bill could be as little as a few hundred dollars. But if it gets to the sewer line between your house in the city street, the price will skyrocket.

“(A customer) had 20 feet of pipe that was backed up with wet wipes,” Shaffer said. “We ended up with a multiple-thousand-dollar job replacing their entire sewer line.”

Remember it’s not just the cost of replacing the sewer line and pipe. If that line backs up, you could have sewage backing up into your house and then you’d have to pay for the flooding damage that that would cause.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories