Fitness Friday: Back away from the refrigerator

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – By now it’s a safe bet that many people have heard the joke, “I need to social distance from my fridge!” It makes sense!

Many of us aren’t used to being home where our refrigerator and food cupboards are so easily accessible.

Let’s focus on dinner first. Sarah Marks is a certified personal trainer in Virginia Beach. She guided our Katie Collett through her fitness and nutritional journey that began last September. You can read more about that in Katie’s blog.

For dinner, Sarah explains that good food choices include lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables. Some of those lean proteins are chicken, pork chops, white fish, and some shellfish.

For fruits and vegetables for meals, she says to cook them however you like. You can roast them, grill them, sauté them, whatever you prefer, but try to avoid salt.

If you’re feeling snacky in between meals, here is what she suggests.

“When it comes to snacks, think a little bit more fresh and not already packaged food. You want to make your own! My son and I get together at the beginning of the week. We pick out fruits and vegetables, and we put them in already packaged Ziploc bags and we put them in a certain drawer just so he’s also able to grab them as well as myself on the go. We also do have protein shakes, one for him and then one for myself. Again, the key is accessibility.”

So if your snacks are already prepped, you can just grab them and go, which is great news if they are healthier options. For some, it might be hard to get fresh food right now, which is totally understandable. Do what you can with what you have.