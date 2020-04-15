First responders gather at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester to pay tribute to hospital staff

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — As healthcare workers continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia’s hospitals, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester was a little busier than usual Tuesday night.
From police cars, to firetrucks, to ambulances and a rescue boat, dozens of first responders from the Middle Peninsula gathered at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital in a show of solidarity for healthcare workers inside the hospital.
The first responders blared their horns and sirens and turned on their emergency lights after being rallied over the radio, Riverside wrote in a news release.
Two fire trucks also lifted their ladders in the air to hang an American flag over the entrance to the hospital. That flag once flew on the USS John F. Kennedy on the first night of Desert Storm, Riverside said.
