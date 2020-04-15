First responders gather at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester to pay tribute to hospital staff

A Gloucester County firefighter unfurls a flag in front of Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in tribute to the healthcare workers helping patients fight COVID-19 Tuesday April 14, 2020. Fire departments and law enforcement from across the Middle Peninsula came out in thanks for he risks hospital workers take everyday during the pandemic. The flag once flew on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy on the first night of Desert Storm.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — As healthcare workers continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia’s hospitals, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester was a little busier than usual Tuesday night.

From police cars, to firetrucks, to ambulances and a rescue boat, dozens of first responders from the Middle Peninsula gathered at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital in a show of solidarity for healthcare workers inside the hospital.

The first responders blared their horns and sirens and turned on their emergency lights after being rallied over the radio, Riverside wrote in a news release.

Two fire trucks also lifted their ladders in the air to hang an American flag over the entrance to the hospital. That flag once flew on the USS John F. Kennedy on the first night of Desert Storm, Riverside said.

A Gloucester County firefighter unfurls a flag in front of Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in tribute to the healthcare workers helping patients fight COVID-19 Tuesday April 14, 2020. Fire departments and law enforcement from across the Middle Peninsula came out in thanks for he risks hospital workers take everyday during the pandemic. The flag once flew on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy on the first night of Desert Storm. (Photo courtesy: Riverside)

Healthcare workers at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester watch as firefighters and law enforcement from across the Middle Peninsula pay tribute to them Thursday April 14, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Riverside)

The Middlesex County Sheriffs Department came out in tribute to healthcare workers at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester Tuesday April 14, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Riverside)

Treats were left for the healthcare workers at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester as firefighters and law enforcement from across the Middle Peninsula pay tribute to them Thursday April 14, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Riverside)

Gloucester County sheriff lieutenant Darron Conrad pays tribute to his wife Riverside Walter Reed Hospital nurse Suzette Conrad (right) Tuesday evening April 14, 2020. Fire and law enforcement agencies from across the Middle Peninsula came out to salute the healthcare workers in the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle. (Photo courtesy: Riverside)

Healthcare workers at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester watch as firefighters and law enforcement from across the Middle Peninsula pay tribute to them Thursday April 14, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Riverside)

Fire and law enforcement agencies from across the Middle Peninsula came out to salute the healthcare workers in the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester Tuesday April 14, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Riverside)

Latest Posts: