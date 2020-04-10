First responder in Chowan County tests positive for COVID-19

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A first responder working in Chowan County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked a full shift March 31. They failed the daily screening when they reported to work April 7.

When they failed the screening, they were sent for lab testing and then sent home for self-isolation pending the results.

The results came back positive and the employee remains in self-islolation.

All first responders are screened daily by the hospital. Those screenings have been happening since March 21.

All people that were in contact with the first responder who tested positive have been notified and are monitoring themselves for symptoms.

“Equipment at the station is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after each call and also at the beginning of each shift. Employees continue to be instructed to wear the appropriate level of PPE (personal protective equipment) based on the nature of the call,” Chowan County officials said.

No other information about the employee will be provided in order to protect personnel privacy.

Latest Posts: